Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Citigroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ROYMY. UBS Group upgraded Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Liberum Capital raised Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYMY opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.89. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $13.27.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

