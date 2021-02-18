Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $13,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruggie Capital Group raised its position in Citigroup by 496.0% in the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $64.76 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $78.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

