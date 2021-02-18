Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.22-2.27 for the period. Citi Trends also updated its Q4 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 1.71-1.76 EPS.
CTRN traded up $4.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,412. Citi Trends has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $68.92. The company has a market cap of $742.99 million, a PE ratio of 52.15 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.18 and a 200-day moving average of $36.30.
Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Citi Trends will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Citi Trends Company Profile
Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.
