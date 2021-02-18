Citadel (CTL) Trading 0.4% Lower This Week

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 18th. In the last seven days, Citadel has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Citadel has a total market cap of $102,443.31 and approximately $37.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Citadel coin can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000191 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel Profile

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

Citadel Coin Trading

Citadel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

