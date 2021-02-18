Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Short Interest Update

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,420,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the January 14th total of 29,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 22.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE CNK traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,258,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,154,321. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.61. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. B. Riley raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.15.

In other Cinemark news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $41,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,708.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,109.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in Cinemark by 1,456.4% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 7,212,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749,100 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cinemark by 10,427.2% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth about $26,030,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cinemark by 361.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,333,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,496,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.