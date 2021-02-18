Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.50

Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.50 and last traded at $53.22, with a volume of 1694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.85.

Several research firms have weighed in on XEC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist lowered Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average of $33.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $316,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,086,000 after buying an additional 186,868 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 84,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 56,239 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

