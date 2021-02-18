Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,855 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Cigna were worth $8,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,096,000. Barings LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in Cigna by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 13,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total transaction of $2,843,493.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,401,421.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,278 shares of company stock valued at $34,947,117 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $208.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $230.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.99. The company has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CI shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

