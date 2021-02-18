CIBC Raises Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target to $14.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from $14.25 to $14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DREUF remained flat at $$10.21 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.28.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.