Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives $198.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $205.83.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHDN. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company.

In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total transaction of $1,025,889.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,592,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $1,217,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,116,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 58.2% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 537,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,116,000 after acquiring an additional 197,601 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 2,393.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 196,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,352,000 after acquiring an additional 188,997 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,024,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 26.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,312,000 after acquiring an additional 159,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 547.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 98,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $214.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.87 and a beta of 1.37. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $221.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

