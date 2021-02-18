Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,588,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440,469 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Church & Dwight worth $1,708,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,902,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,292,000 after acquiring an additional 156,641 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 147.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,134 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 480.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,582,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,231 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 496.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,347,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,734 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,343,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $82.76 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.53.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

