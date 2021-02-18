Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $29.23

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.23 and traded as low as $29.10. Chorus shares last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 382 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Chorus Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHRYY)

Chorus Limited provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

