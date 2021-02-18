China Education Resources Inc. (CHN.V) (CVE:CHN) Stock Price Up 40%

China Education Resources Inc. (CHN.V) (CVE:CHN) shares rose 40% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 481,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 434,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00.

About China Education Resources Inc. (CHN.V) (CVE:CHN)

China Education Resources Inc, an ed-tech company, provides education resources and services for teachers, students, parents, education professionals, and school administrators in the People's Republic of China and China. The company provides system and contents for online/offline learning, training courses and social media.

