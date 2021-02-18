China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.25

China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 255 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70.

China Coal Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCOZY)

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily mines for, processes, produces, and sells coal in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Coal, Coal-Chemical, Mining Machinery, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers thermal and coking coal. It also produces and sells polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products, as well as coke; researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells coal mining machinery and equipment; and provides after-sales services.

