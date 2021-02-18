Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Short Interest Update

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,190,000 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the January 14th total of 13,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total value of $12,573,206.80. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total transaction of $1,140,316.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,822,767.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 713,722 shares of company stock valued at $66,590,788. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,336,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chewy by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,658 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Chewy by 489.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,490 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Chewy by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,518,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,357,000 after acquiring an additional 591,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Chewy by 675.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 613,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,648,000 after acquiring an additional 534,550 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.39.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $110.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.92 and its 200-day moving average is $75.79. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.95 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

