Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,032,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 600,233 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.6% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $340,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 18.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $400,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 32.3% in the third quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 140,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 9.1% in the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVX traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,035,577. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.03 and a 200 day moving average of $83.59. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $111.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.49, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.62.

Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

