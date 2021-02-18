Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 157,200 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the January 14th total of 195,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.50, for a total value of $1,313,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,821,056.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total value of $1,098,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,963 shares in the company, valued at $77,430,975.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,010 shares of company stock worth $2,680,840. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after buying an additional 11,010 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Chemed by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,645,000 after acquiring an additional 34,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHE stock traded up $5.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $497.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. Chemed has a one year low of $330.01 and a one year high of $560.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $526.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.31.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

