Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.50-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32-1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GTLS shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $109.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.93.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $154.79 on Thursday. Chart Industries has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $158.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.45 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.07.

In related news, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $500,248.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

