Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%.

Shares of CRL traded down $7.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $292.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,948. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $95.58 and a 52 week high of $303.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.45.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.50.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total value of $8,550,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,691,785.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

