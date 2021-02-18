Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total value of $8,550,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,691,785.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $299.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.58 and a 1 year high of $303.79.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.27. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.17.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.