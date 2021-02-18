Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (CGH.L) (LON:CGH) Shares Gap Up to $28.00

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (CGH.L) (LON:CGH)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.37), but opened at GBX 29.80 ($0.39). Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (CGH.L) shares last traded at GBX 27.60 ($0.36), with a volume of 571,859 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (CGH.L) in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 25.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 28.81. The firm has a market cap of £190.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.34, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan operating mine in Armenia. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

