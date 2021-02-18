CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Issues Earnings Results

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29, RTT News reports. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CF traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.55. 125,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,050. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $47.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

In other news, Director Celso L. White purchased 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,994.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,593.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CF Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

