CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Stock Rating Lowered by Northland Securities

Northland Securities lowered shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $78.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $51.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CEVA. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CEVA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.86.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA opened at $71.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,132.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.13. CEVA has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CEVA will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CEVA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CEVA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CEVA by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CEVA by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CEVA by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.