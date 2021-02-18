Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) shares dropped 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.80 and last traded at $25.51. Approximately 518,641 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 465,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.33.
CLLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cellectis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.
The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.46.
About Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
