Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) shares dropped 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.80 and last traded at $25.51. Approximately 518,641 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 465,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.33.

CLLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cellectis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Cellectis by 833.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. 33.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

