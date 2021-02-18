Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $105.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.67.

In other Cellectar Biosciences news, CEO James V. Caruso bought 37,037 shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.95. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 81,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,756.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jarrod Longcor bought 29,630 shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $40,000.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 102,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,899.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 74,074 shares of company stock valued at $100,000. Company insiders own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,369,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 1,203,135.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 709,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

