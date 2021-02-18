CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Short Interest Up 25.2% in January

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the January 14th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 913,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in CDK Global by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CDK Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in CDK Global by 27.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in CDK Global by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in CDK Global by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CDK Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $51.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.81. CDK Global has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.06 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

