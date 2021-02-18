CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.53-1.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.012-1.041 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $28.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.01. CBIZ has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $28.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBIZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

In related news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 36,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $917,215.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,236.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $378,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,516,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,300 shares of company stock worth $2,201,261 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

