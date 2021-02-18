Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 317.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $198.80. 80,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,168,651. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $205.18. The firm has a market cap of $108.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Insiders sold a total of 10,970 shares of company stock worth $1,985,442 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Langenberg & Company downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.80.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

