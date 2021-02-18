CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (NYSE:CTT)

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 25.76%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CTT. Royal Bank of Canada cut CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CatchMark Timber Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

NYSE:CTT opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.06 million, a P/E ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

