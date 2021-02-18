Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casper Sleep Inc. manufactures home furnishing products principally in the United States, Canada and Europe. It offers Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores and 18 retail partners. Casper Sleep Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CSPR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Casper Sleep presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.27.

Shares of CSPR opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53. Casper Sleep has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.45 million and a P/E ratio of -2.29.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $123.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.88 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Casper Sleep will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep during the 4th quarter valued at $4,418,000. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

