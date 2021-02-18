Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.23-0.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $425-445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $420.95 million.

NASDAQ CASA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 859,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,987. Casa Systems has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average is $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Casa Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casa Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Casa Systems from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.69.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

