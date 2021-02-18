Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) (LON:CARR) Shares Gap Up to $132.00

Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) (LON:CARR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 132 ($1.72), but opened at GBX 138 ($1.80). Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) shares last traded at GBX 128 ($1.67), with a volume of 39,349 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Get Carr's Group plc (CARR.L) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £118.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 132.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 121.71.

In related news, insider Kristen Eshak Weldon purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £12,300 ($16,070.03). Also, insider John Worby acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £9,525 ($12,444.47). Insiders have purchased a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,500 in the last three months.

Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) Company Profile (LON:CARR)

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Carr's Group plc (CARR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carr's Group plc (CARR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.