Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,962,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 57.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,954,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,785 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at about $20,302,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 1,179.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 686,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,959,000 after acquiring an additional 632,635 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,115,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,073,000 after acquiring an additional 490,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $37.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.95. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

CARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

