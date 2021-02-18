CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Stock Price Down 6.9%

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)’s share price fell 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.60 and last traded at $19.92. 1,847,432 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 4,008,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRTS. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CarParts.com in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $954.71 million, a P/E ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

In other news, CEO Lev Peker sold 250,000 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,757,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,954 shares in the company, valued at $6,717,718.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mehran Nia sold 20,000 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,398.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,366,404 shares of company stock valued at $19,614,904. 46.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CarParts.com by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,094,000 after purchasing an additional 797,851 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the third quarter valued at $21,734,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of CarParts.com by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,526,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,910,000 after purchasing an additional 148,269 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CarParts.com during the fourth quarter worth about $17,939,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in CarParts.com by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,029,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,749,000 after buying an additional 616,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTS)

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.