Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 951 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 0.9% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $19,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Honeywell International by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 136,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,932,000 after acquiring an additional 29,061 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,042,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on HON shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus raised their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HON traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $202.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $142.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.50. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

