Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Guardant Health worth $12,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Guardant Health by 3,611.7% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 128,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,503,000 after buying an additional 124,602 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,074,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Guardant Health by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 322,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,625,000 after purchasing an additional 241,418 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Guardant Health by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.39, for a total transaction of $23,758,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,129,518 shares in the company, valued at $495,684,356.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 95,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $14,783,831.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,844,187 shares in the company, valued at $439,170,914.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 981,391 shares of company stock worth $156,505,110 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Guardant Health stock traded down $3.92 on Thursday, hitting $164.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,868. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.71 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.89.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GH shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.55.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

