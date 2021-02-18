Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $15,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 1.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Ubiquiti by 34.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in Ubiquiti by 2.0% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UI traded down $5.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $340.49. 1,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,777. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.01 and a 52 week high of $362.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $291.04 and a 200-day moving average of $228.14.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.98 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 147.97% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Ubiquiti from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

