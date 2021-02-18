CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Short Interest Down 26.1% in January

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,000,000 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the January 14th total of 9,470,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,567,252.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,011.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $6,232,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,674 shares in the company, valued at $18,661,849.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,922 shares of company stock worth $47,543,566 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,601,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,369,000 after buying an additional 138,564 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CarMax by 29.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,470,000 after buying an additional 711,207 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,185,000 after buying an additional 121,117 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,690,000 after buying an additional 322,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,426,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,773,000 after buying an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.51. The company had a trading volume of 917,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,970. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $128.58.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CarMax will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on CarMax in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.88.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

