Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Sells $314,420.00 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.21, for a total transaction of $314,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 240,908 shares in the company, valued at $37,873,146.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $152.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.99 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $161.47.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair cut Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth $12,223,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth $10,408,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,359,000 after acquiring an additional 33,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.