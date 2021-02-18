Cardiovascular Systems’ (CSII) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Aegis

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Aegis in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

CSII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $42.26 on Monday. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -64.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,822 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,673 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

See Also: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.