Cardiovascular Systems’ (CSII) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Aegis

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Aegis in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
CSII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $42.26 on Monday. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -64.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
About Cardiovascular Systems
Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.
