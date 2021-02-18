Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will post $1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the lowest is $1.44. Cardinal Health reported earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $51.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $60.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.38 and its 200-day moving average is $52.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

