Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives $115.12 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.12.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,097,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,213 shares of company stock worth $6,471,040. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COF traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.42. The company had a trading volume of 138,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,955,653. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $120.98. The company has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.01 and its 200-day moving average is $86.10.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.31%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.