Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.11. Capital One Financial reported earnings per share of ($3.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 218.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year earnings of $12.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.73 to $15.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $14.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.72 to $19.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.12.

NYSE:COF traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.99. 168,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,955,653. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.10. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $120.98. The company has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.31%.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,213 shares of company stock worth $6,471,040 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,495 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 88.3% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,843,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,226,000 after buying an additional 1,803,088 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,934,000 after buying an additional 1,020,742 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 811.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 980,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,899,000 after buying an additional 872,761 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,049,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,735,000 after acquiring an additional 859,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

