Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) (LON:CAPC) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) (LON:CAPC) to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 150 ($1.96).

LON:CAPC opened at GBX 168.40 ($2.20) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.91. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97.05 ($1.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 246.60 ($3.22). The firm has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a PE ratio of -2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 144.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 131.67.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) Company Profile

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

