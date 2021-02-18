Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 29,098 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 435,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,098 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.1% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $30,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,410 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,858,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,431,000 after purchasing an additional 774,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,408 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,542,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,610,000 after acquiring an additional 217,082 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,215,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,724,000 after acquiring an additional 419,478 shares during the period.

IEFA traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.53. 5,812,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.03. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

