Capital Advisors Inc. OK Raises Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $338.52. 19,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,247. The firm has a market cap of $94.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $438.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

