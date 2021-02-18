Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 8,630 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 399,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in The Southern were worth $24,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,321,000 after purchasing an additional 822,854 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,213,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154,842 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,756,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,785,000 after purchasing an additional 133,195 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,302,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,285,000 after purchasing an additional 152,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,887,000 after purchasing an additional 148,470 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.23. 102,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,865,614. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $70.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $152,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,600. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

