Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $32.11 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 1.1% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in PayPal were worth $32,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,551 shares of company stock worth $13,553,186 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $8.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $288.69. 211,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,385,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.45, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.