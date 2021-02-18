Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,968 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,397 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Stryker were worth $19,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $328,311,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,885,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,447,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $354,664,000 after buying an additional 107,246 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $246.38. 14,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $248.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

