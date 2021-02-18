Capital Advisors Inc. OK Decreases Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK decreased its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $21,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,896,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $986,388,000 after buying an additional 400,764 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 129.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,974,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,074,000 after buying an additional 3,937,002 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,438,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,892,000 after buying an additional 428,199 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3,305.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,524,000 after buying an additional 3,384,618 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,771,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,455,000 after acquiring an additional 58,509 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

NYSE BX traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $69.77. 19,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,868,276. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.28 and a 200 day moving average of $58.52. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $72.10. The company has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

