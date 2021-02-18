Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TENB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank cut Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

TENB stock opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.22. Tenable has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $58.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.81 and a beta of 1.81.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $51,328.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,178.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $146,628.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,141.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,219 shares of company stock worth $11,629,507 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,425,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 575.1% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 511,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,764,000 after purchasing an additional 435,650 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 467,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

